What better way to say goodbye than to burn it all down? While Netflix's The Witcher will be returning for Season 4 and more, Season 3 marks the final outing for series star Henry Cavill as the famous Geralt of Rivia. In this new trailer, Netflix shows what fans can expect in the second half and it looks like a big, bloody war. Henry Cavill’s Geralt and Anya Chalotra’s Yennefer fight back evil forces to protect their beloved Ciri. The Witcher Season 3 Trailer: Geralt and Ciri Fight Sibe-by-Side in New Look at Henry Cavill's Netflix Fantasy Series! (Watch Video).

Check Out The New Trailer Of The Witcher S3 Volume 2 Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)