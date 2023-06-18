The first clip from The Witcher Season 3 was released during Netflix's Tudum event, and it showcased a huge battle. Seeing Ciri (Freya Allan) being overwhelmed by a group of mages, the clip sees her be saved by Geralt (Henry Cavill) and Yennefer (Anya Chalotra). The first volume of the season releases on June 29 only on Netflix. The Witcher Season 3 Trailer: Geralt and Ciri Fight Sibe-by-Side in New Look at Henry Cavill's Netflix Fantasy Series! (Watch Video).

Check Out the First Clip From The Witcher Season 3:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)