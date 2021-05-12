It's been 10 years since Marvel's Thor hit theatres around the world and actor Chris Hemsworth has taken to Instagram to celebrate a decade of this iconic character as he tags his on-screen brother Tom Hiddleston AKA Loki in a recent post. The Marvel star wrote "This year marks the 10th anniversary of THOR when two unknown lads were given the keys to the kingdom. It’s been a hell of a ride and we clearly haven’t aged a day."

Check Out Chris Hemsworth's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)