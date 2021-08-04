Christian Bale is playing the main antagonist in the upcoming Marvel film Thor: Love and Thunder. He is reportedly playing Gorr the God Butcher, and the actor's interesting look in his costume has been leaked from the sets of the film, the shoot of which is happening in Malibu. Thor: Love and Thunder is directed by Taika Waititi, and also stars Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, Russell Crowe, Matt Damon, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Jeff Goldblum, and Vin Diesel.

The first look at Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher in Thor: Love and Thunder! Filming has resumed in Malibu (via Daily Mail) pic.twitter.com/2RHo4zG1VJ — Thor: Love and Thunder News (@lovethundernews) August 4, 2021

More photos of Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher from the set of Thor: Love and Thunder in Malibu (via Daily Mail: https://t.co/d7HdHP0sWS) pic.twitter.com/uLjSaPkSAg — Thor: Love and Thunder News (@lovethundernews) August 4, 2021

