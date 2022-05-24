After that exciting teaser, Marvel Studios have dropped in the trailer of Taika Waititi's Thor: Love and Thunder. The new promo explored more of Thor and Jane Foster's bonding, some striking, and also the first proper look of Christian Bale as the antagonist Gorr and als Russell Crowe as Zeus. And of course, Thor going buff in the last scene! As for Guardians of the Galaxy, they are underplayed in the new promo. Thor Love and Thunder Teaser: Natalie Portman's Jane Foster Wields Mjolnir, Guardians Part of First Promo For Chris Hemsworth's Marvel Film! (Watch Video).

The official trailer for 'THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER' has released.pic.twitter.com/YYkAIA9M5O — One Take News (@OneTakeNews) May 24, 2022

Watch on YouTube:

