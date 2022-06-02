Toby Emmerich has reportedly stepped down from the position of chairman at Warner Bros Pictures. He reportedly joined the company back in 2017, and this news comes amidst the Warner Bros Discovery Merger. Emmerich while not in the role of chairman, has still gotten a production deal at the company, that will still see him very much involved in the development of movies. Warner Bros Discovery Frustrated With JJ Abrams Due to Him Not Developing DC Projects - Reports.

