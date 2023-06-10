Hollywood star Tom Cruise is preparing for the highly anticipated debut of his upcoming film Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One. After the recent release of the movie's trailer, which caused a frenzy online, a viral photo is now captivating social media. The image showcases three stunt doubles of Tom Cruise, donning identical white shirts, hairstyles, and even facial features. Well, they are not stund doubles of Ethan Hunt, a group known as MidJourney has caused a sensation across the internet with their astonishing collection of AI-generated images. These remarkable creations, featuring the likeness of renowned actor Tom Cruise, have quickly gained widespread attention. Are Those Tom Cruise's Shockingly Identical 'Stunt Doubles'? This Pic is Going Crazy Viral and Fans Are Confused If It's Real or AI Generated!.

Check Out The Viral Images Here: