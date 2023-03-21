Zendaya and Tom Holland are one of the adorable couples of Hollywood. Fans wait to get a glimpse of the duo together. Well, this time fans are going gaga over Zendaya’s ring and the reason is extremely special. This gold signet ring has her beau’s initials, ‘TH’. The pics of it are not just going viral, but netizens can’t get over the fact that how these two display affection for each other. Tom Holland and Zendaya Go Grocery Shopping on London Date (View Pics).

The Signet Ring

Awe love how that Signet Ring Zendaya’s wearing has their initials in engraved TH+ZC in cursive. #tomdaya pic.twitter.com/QZ6k7uii8j — Kanani O’Kalani 🌺 (@kananio_kanani) March 18, 2023

Zendaya's Ring

Zendaya wearing a ring with Tom's initials ❤️‍🩹 pic.twitter.com/0U1ASUfjsu — best of tom & zendaya (@tomdayarchive) March 18, 2023

Fans Think They Are Engaged

omg Zendaya wearing signet ring with ZH / TH initial 👀💍 so it's zendaya holland or tom holland?!?👀 They're engaged!!! Idc pic.twitter.com/IbJc2INBjK — nameless (@tommilkyzway) March 18, 2023

Love Is In The Air

zendaya having tom holland’s initials on a signet ring while he puts her initials on all his pants. like i’m on the floor! 😭 pic.twitter.com/9DV2mJ1W30 — yee yee (@yEeyEe006) March 18, 2023

