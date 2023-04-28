Couple Tom Holland and Zendaya were recently spotted attending singer Usher's Las Vegas concert at Dolby Live. For the event, while the Euphoria star was seen in casual wear, Tom, on the other hand, opted for a green hoodie. Now, a cute video of the two is going viral online that sees Tom giving a cute little hug to his GF while enjoying the gala night. Aww! Zendaya, Tom Holland, Gigi Hadid, Penelope Cruz and Law Roach Pose Together at NMACC Event in Mumbai (View Viral Pic).

Tom Holland and Zendaya at Usher's Concert:

cutest thing on internet today, tom and zendaya 💓pic.twitter.com/KSxrYaKybI — LetsCinema (@letscinema) April 28, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)