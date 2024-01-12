Top Gun 3: Tom Cruise to Reprise Iconic Role as Maverick in Paramount's Upcoming Sequel - Reports

This development unfolds just a day after Tom Cruise inked a deal with Warner Bros. Discovery, committing to both star in and produce movies for the renowned studio

Riya Siddhacharjee| Jan 12, 2024 03:13 PM IST

Buckle up for a cinematic adventure as Top Gun 3 prepares to take flight, featuring the iconic Tom Cruise. According to reports, the third sequel will be crafted by co-writer Ehren Kruger. At 61, Cruise's Hollywood legacy continues to soar, collaborating with Paramount Pictures since Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol in 2011. Brace yourselves for another epic ride with Maverick in the cockpit! The excitement intensifies as Cruise secures a new deal with Warner Bros. Joining Cruise on this high-octane journey are young stars Miles Teller and Glen Powell, promising a thrilling reunion for Top Gun 3's next mission. Tom Cruise Says 'Namaste, Aap Kaise Hai?' in Hindi, Mission Impossible 7 Star Wins Our Hearts With His Charm in This Viral Video - WATCH!

Top Gun 3 Under Production:

