Top Gun 3: Tom Cruise to Reprise Iconic Role as Maverick in Paramount's Upcoming Sequel - Reports

Buckle up for a cinematic adventure as Top Gun 3 prepares to take flight, featuring the iconic Tom Cruise. According to reports, the third sequel will be crafted by co-writer Ehren Kruger. At 61, Cruise's Hollywood legacy continues to soar, collaborating with Paramount Pictures since Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol in 2011. Brace yourselves for another epic ride with Maverick in the cockpit! The excitement intensifies as Cruise secures a new deal with Warner Bros. Joining Cruise on this high-octane journey are young stars Miles Teller and Glen Powell, promising a thrilling reunion for Top Gun 3's next mission. Tom Cruise Says 'Namaste, Aap Kaise Hai?' in Hindi, Mission Impossible 7 Star Wins Our Hearts With His Charm in This Viral Video - WATCH!

Top Gun 3 Under Production:

‘Top Gun 3’ is in the works, Puck reports. pic.twitter.com/ALjK24m8Bu — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 12, 2024

