Mission Impossible 7 is just few days away from release and the anticipation around it is at an all time high. Now, while scrolling the internet, we came across a video of Tom Cruise and it's just wow. In the clip, the 61-year-old superstar can be seen trying to speak Hindi during an interview. He says, "namaste aap kaise hai?" Not just Tom's Hindi, but his laugh at the end of the video when the anchor praises his stunt in MI7 is also insane. You have to watch it right away! Jawan: Trailer Of Shah Rukh Khan’s Film To Release Alongside Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One in Theatres- Reports.

Watch Tom Cruise Speaking Hindi:

Tom Cruise speaking Hindi+classic TC laugh and being totally charming as always 🤌🤌🤌 #TomCruise #MissionImpossible pic.twitter.com/bIqbF4YVE0 — Tom Cruise News (@TCNews62) July 6, 2023

