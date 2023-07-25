Tori Kelly was hospitalised on July 24, 2023, after collapsing at a restaurant in downtown LA, as per TMZ. She is being treated for blood clots around vital organs. Reportedly, the Grammy-winning singer was dining with friends when she suddenly passed out. She is currently in the intensive care unit, and her condition is said to be 'serious'. Choi Sung-bong, Korean Singer, Dies at 33.

Tori Kelly was rushed to the hospital and is in the ICU being treated for blood clots around her vital organs, TMZ reports. Doctors have discovered clots in her legs and lungs, and are working on determining if she has any around her heart. pic.twitter.com/6KiTveWkw0 — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 24, 2023

