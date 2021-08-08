Trevor Moore is no more. Apart from being a comedian, the deceased was also an actor, writer and producer who had co-founded the sketch comedy group The Whitest Kids U Know. He was 41 and passed away on Friday (August 6) after suffering an accident. The sad news was confirmed by his manager on behalf of Moore's wife, Aimee Carlson. May his soul RIP.

Check It Out:

Holy shit We just lost one of the most underrated comedians to ever walk this earth Rest In Peace, Trevor Moore pic.twitter.com/FU6c82PSV4 — “Leo Dicaprio’s Doppelgänger” Kyle McGrath 🇨🇦 (@ExaltedOrder26) August 7, 2021

