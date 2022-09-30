The Daily Show host Trevor Noah has announced that he will step away from the anchor desk. In a video on Twitter, Noah said that after seven years as host of the Comedy Central satirical news program, his 'time is up.' As soon as this news was out, fans could not keep calm. Trevor Noah Hails Freedom of Speech in US At White House Correspondent Dinner; Watch Video.

Watch Video:

A special message from Trevor Noah pic.twitter.com/lMM8ll51fu — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) September 30, 2022

