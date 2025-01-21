Trevor Noah is back to host the 67th Annual Grammy Awards for the fifth year in a row! The ceremony will take place on February 2, at LA’s Crypto Arena, with Noah not just hosting but also producing the event. He first took on the hosting role during his time as the host of The Daily Show on Comedy Central and has kept the gig even after leaving the show. This year’s Grammys will have a special focus on raising funds for Los Angeles wildfire relief efforts and will honour first responders. You can catch all the action live on CBS or stream it on Paramount+. Grammy 2025 Nominations: Ricky Kej, Chandrika Tandon, Anoushka Shankar and Radhika Vekaria Get Nominated for Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album.

Grammys 2025: Trevor Noah Leads the 67th Ceremony

✨ Returning as host, the GRAMMY nominee @TrevorNoah is set to take us into Music's Biggest Night to honor music and amplify support for the music community impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires. ▶️ Join us on Feb. 2 on @CBS and @ParamountPlus for the 2025 #GRAMMYs. pic.twitter.com/c0ec8wJDKy — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) January 21, 2025

