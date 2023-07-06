Violet Affleck is the daughter of Ben Affleck and his ex-wife Jennifer Garner. The 17-year-old’s photo from the 4th of July party from The Hamptons, in which she’s seen posing with her father and her stepmom Jennifer Lopez, has gone viral on the internet. Violet’s uncanny resemblance to her mom Jennifer Garner has made a few call the teenager as her twin. Not just that, some even pointed out how uncomfortable JLo looked while posing alongside ‘Mini Jennifer Garner’. Check out some of the tweets below: Ben Affleck Wants His Kids with Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner to Be ‘Respectful and Caring’ to Their Mother Forever.

About JLo's Pose

I think about how JLo has to constantly look at her hubby’s ex-wife’s face and it brings a wicked little smile. #Bennifer #JLo #JenniferGarner pic.twitter.com/6Jt1Fkx8nH — M E L L Y med (@mel_med_larson) July 5, 2023

'Jennifer Garner Gave Birth To Herself'

Y'all I Just Found Out Today That This Is Jennifer Garner's Daughter Violet With Her Stepmom J'Lo & Ben Affleck.... So Jennifer Garner Gave Birth To Herself.. pic.twitter.com/rfiVUPCdDp — Mmekwa MrTV (@mrtv_mmekwa) July 5, 2023

Totally

If you told me this is Jennifer Garner—and not her daughter—I would have 5,000% believed you, no question. pic.twitter.com/KBLZW59jW6 — Charlotte Clymer 🇺🇦 (@cmclymer) July 5, 2023

'Mini Jennifer Garner'

I need a body language expert to talk about JLo not putting her arm around mini Jennifer Garner and turning her body away from her in general. I see what I see! pic.twitter.com/V45Pk6lB6k — kelli (@LagunaBiotchIG) July 5, 2023

Violet Is Her Mother's 'Twin'

Ben Affleck’s daughter is LITERALLY her mother’s (Jennifer Garner) twin. pic.twitter.com/BDbX19z2tR — nathan (@868nathan) July 5, 2023

