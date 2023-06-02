It looks like there just might be another drama brewing behind-the-scenes in the Fast world as Vin Diesel has reportedly started blaming Jason Momoa for the bad reviews Fast X received. Diesel has allegedly bad mouthed Momoa among his friends for him "overacting" as Dante in the movie. Momoa also reportedly does know about this and doesn't appreciate it. If these rumours are true, then this is the second time Diesel would find himself in a conflict with a co-star following his long and public feud with Dwayne Johnson which just got resolved recently. Fast X Part 2: Dwayne Johnson Confirms Next Installment Will Be a Hobbs Movie; The Rock Reveals How He and Vin Diesel Resolved Differences for Fans.

Check Out the Reports:

A new rumor says Vin Diesel felt Jason Momoa was the reason for the films bad reviews, accusing Jason of “overacting” and “scene stealing” (https://t.co/FT2wUtYQuk) pic.twitter.com/otDf3KLNyT — Geek Vibes Nation (@GeekVibesNation) June 1, 2023

