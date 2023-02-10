At the trailer launch for Fast X, Vin Diesel revealed the dream actor he wants to be in Fast and Furious 11. Saying that he would want Robert Downey Jr to play the "antithesis of Dom" in the next film, Diesel dished out some new details about the character saying how the character would push for more driverless cars and AI, which is practically everything against that Toretto stands for. Fast X: First Poster for Vin Diesel's Action Film Teases the Beginning of the End (View Pic).

Check Out Vin Diesel's Interview:

