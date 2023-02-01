The first poster for Fast X has dropped and it teased the beginning of the end. Featuring the tagline of "The End of the Road Begins," Fast X will be the penultimate film of the Fast and Furious saga before the franchise ends with its eleventh installment. Fast X directed by Louis Leterrier and starring Vin Diesel, Jason Statham, Jason Momoa, Daniela Melchior and a bunch of other returning cast members releases in theatres on May 19, 2023. Fast X: Vin Diesel Announces Trailer for His Action Film is Less Than '2 Months' Away, Shares BTS Photo With Jordana Brewster (View Pic).

Check Out the Poster for Fast X:

