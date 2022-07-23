After quite a wait, the San Diego Comic-Con has finally begun and today marks Day 3 of the grand event. On July 23, it's going to be Warner Bros Studios, who will launch the upcoming sequence of DC movies with first looks from massive films like Black Adam, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, and the list can go on. Just in case, you do not know, where to watch this exclusive event, fret not, as we've got you covered. As you just need to tune into the YouTube video below at 10.30 PM IST for the DC drama. Henry Cavill to Appear at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 to Talk Up ‘More Superman’ - Reports.

Watch Warner Bros Panel at SDCC 2022 Day 3 Live Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)