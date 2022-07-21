Reportedly, the Man of Steel star might be in southern California soon. As per latest reports, Henry Cavill is all set to put in a surprise appearance at San Diego Comic-Con to talk up more Superman. However, there has been no official confirmation on this news as of yet. Henry Cavill Birthday Special: 5 Early Roles of Justice League and The Witcher Star That You Should Not Miss! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Check It Out:

Henry Cavill is rumored to make a surprise appearance at #SDCC to “talk up more Superman.” 🔗: https://t.co/oIWeGvjDbb pic.twitter.com/6riztvfzqg — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 20, 2022

