Huma Qureshi’s first look as Rajshri Trivedi from Double XL has been unveiled. She aims to become a sports presenter, however, Rajshri is fat-shamed stating ‘she is too BIG to be on television’. The film co-starring Sonakshi Sinha is helmed by Satramm Ramani. Huma Qureshi Shares Lively Pictures and Urges Everyone To Manifest Their ‘Best Life’ on Her Latest Instagram Post!

Huma Qureshi In Double XL

