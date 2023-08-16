Celebrated filmmaker Saeed Roustayi has been sentenced to six months prison for 'unauthorised' screening of his film Leila’s Brothers at the Cannes film festival in 2022. In addition, Roustayi has also been banned from all cinematic activities for five years. The Iran court found that Saeed had violated the country's Film Law by producing and screening a film that was ‘propaganda of the opposition against the Islamic system’. Jaya Prada Faces Six Month Jail Sentence in Unpaid ESI Scandal - Reports.

Saeed Roustayi Sentenced to Six Months Prison:

Iran's regime has given acclaimed Iranian filmmaker Saeed Roustayi a six-month prison term on charge of "anti-regime propaganda activity" after he screened his latest film Leila's Brothers at Cannes Film Festival against the regime's will, @EtemadOnline reported. pic.twitter.com/5oCFIkTajZ — Iran International English (@IranIntl_En) August 14, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)