British singer and TV personality Jasmin Walia, known for the song “Bom Diggy Diggy”, was spotted cheering for Team India at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final in Dubai. Her presence at the stadium fuelled ongoing rumours about her alleged relationship with cricketer Hardik Pandya. Speculation first began when fans noticed that both Jasmin and Hardik had shared similar vacation pictures from Greece, shortly after his divorce. Jasmin further added to the buzz by posting photos from the match, captioning them, “Another one,” sparking curiosity among fans about their rumoured connection. Jasmin Walia Confirms Dating Hardik Pandya? Singer Blows Kisses From Stands at IND vs PAK Match in Dubai (See Viral Pic and Video).

Jasmin Walia’s Pics From Champions Trophy 2025 Final Match

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmin Walia (@jasminwalia)

