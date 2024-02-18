John Cena has once again showcased his deep admiration for Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The video clip shows the WWE star openly expressing his love and respect for the celebrated Indian actor. This video has been captured while John was working out in the gym. He is seen repeating the lines of SRK’s hit song “Bholi Si Surat” from the film Dil To Pagal Hai. This is indeed one of the best gifts for King Khan from his fan, the WWE star and actor, John Cena! Shah Rukh Khan Thanks His 'Friend' John Cena For 'Spreading Goodness'.

John Cena Singing Song For Shah Rukh Khan

