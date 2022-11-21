Kendall Jenner and NBA's Devin Booker have reportedly ended their relationship after two years of dating. As per a report in PEOPLE, the two broke up quietly in October. A source was quoted as saying, “Both have incredibly busy schedules right now with their careers and they've decided to make that a priority.” Kendall Jenner Sits Pantless on Beau Devin Booker’s Lap in This Adorable PDA Moment (View Pic).

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Call It Quits

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker broke up last month after two years together, @People reports. 🔗: https://t.co/hHLJ1GfPVp pic.twitter.com/u6R1eUOvIl — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 21, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)