Chandan Roy Sanyal's directorial debut, Suzie Q, is set to be featured at the Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) 2023. Starring Parno Mittrah as Suzie Q, the film features talented actors including Prakash Jha, Sangeet Sivan, Umesh Jagtap, Kishtee Jog, and Priya Banerjee. Suzie Q narrates the tale of a 40-year-old woman who encounters peculiar visions, embarking on a risky journey to her ex-husband's wedding, blurring the boundaries between reality and imagination. Suzie Q: Chandan Roy Sanyal Ventures into Production and Direction With Upcoming Psychological Thriller

Chandan Roy Sanyal Shares Poster Of Suzie Q On Instagram:

