Kim Kardashian recently found herself surrounded by another unwanted controversy. The reality TV star took to her social media to share a series of throwback pictures with a caption that was not liked by many. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Kim wrote, "On my way to go find Kate". Kim is now facing backlash for mocking the Royals. For the unversed, Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, has not been seen publicly since December 2023. The Princess has reportedly undergone surgery and is recovering before resuming her duties. This has led to a series of conspiracy theories regarding her whereabouts. Social media users are now blasting Kim for her cheeky caption throwing hate on Kate Middleton. Kim Kardashian and Bianca Censori Stand Side-by-Side at Kanye West’s ‘Vultures 2’ Listening Party in San Francisco (Watch Video).

Check Out Kim Kardashian’s Insta Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Here’s What a User Said:

Kim Kardashian's Insta Post Comment (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Another User Commented:

Kim Kardashian's Insta Post comment (Photo Credits: Instagram)

One User Said:

Kim Kardashian Insta Post comment (Photo Credits: Instagram)

'‘Kate Probably Going Though Hell’

Kim Kardashian Insta Post comment (Photo Credits: Instagram)

'Stupid Caption'

Kim Kardashian Insta Post comment (Photo Credits: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)