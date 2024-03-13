Fans of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were both shocked when they saw the rapper's former wife interacting with his present partner, Bianca Censori. The two ladies were spotted together at the listening party of Kanye's upcoming album "Vultures 2" listening party at Chase Centre in San Francisco. Kim was accompanied by her children North West, Chicago and Psalm at the event. In the video doing rounds on the internet, Kim and Bianca stood side-by-side, and there's no denying that both the ladies looked alike. Kanye West Drops Update on His Upcoming Album ‘Vultures 2’ With Ty Dolla $ign on Insta (View Pic).

Kim Kardashian and Bianca Censori at “Vultures 2” Listening Party:

