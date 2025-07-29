2PM’s Lee Junho is striking out with his fashion ease and fans are all heart for his charm. The singer and actor has been announced as Singleton’s first brand ambassador. As per reports, this is the first time the alcohol beverage brand has selected a brand ambassador, intending to strengthen its presence in the premium single malt market. For the scotch whiskey campaign, the K-Drama star opted for smart casual looks. He opted for a dark blue shirt in the first photo, paired stylishly with black formal pants. Holding a glass of whiskey in another photo, he opted for the double shirt style. His charming look will make you weak in the knees.

Lee Junho Is Singleton’s First Brand Ambassador

