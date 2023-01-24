Many fans often forget that Ryan Reynolds is a K-pop fan but he reminded everyone in the best way possible. NewJeans' "OMG" TikTok trend caught on quickly where users take the CapCut template and make edits of their faves. Well Ryan Reynolds' fave is himself. That's right, the actor edited his character Captain Excellent from his 2009 film Paper Man, using the template and it is the best thing you'll see today. Many fans assumed it was a fan account but realised it's his official account. A New NewJeans Album Is Already In The Works, According To ADOR.

Watch Ryan Reynolds' OMG TikTok Video and More:

Actor Ryan Reynolds Surprises Fans With Unexpected Take On NewJeans’ “OMG” TikTok Trend https://t.co/MzkEutW92p — Koreaboo (@Koreaboo) January 24, 2023

