Former T-ara member Ahreum has been hospitalised after an alleged suicide attempt on March 27 KST. She has had a tumultuous journey since leaving the group in 2013. Ahreum, who married in 2019 and became a mother of two sons, recently revealed her marital struggles on the show Between Marriage and Divorce. In December, she publicly declared her intention to divorce, citing abuse by her husband and revealing distressing images of her children's bruises. On March 25 (KST), Ahreum disclosed more instances of domestic violence, sharing a photo of her scarred face in torn clothing, further shedding light on her distressing circumstances.

Former T-ara Member Ahreum Hospitalised After An Alleged Suicide Attempt

