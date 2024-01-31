Roh Yoon Seo's agency, MAA, has finally reacted to reports about her role in All of Us Are Dead Season 2, refuting any confirmed decisions. The popular Netflix series, featuring Lomon, Yoon Chan Young, and others, topped global charts within a day of its January 28, 2022 release. Roh Yoon Seo, known for her roles in Our Blues and Crash Course in Romance, is set for the film Hear Me and the drama Alone in the Woods. Despite earlier claims, her agency asserts that no official decisions regarding her involvement in Season 2 have been made. "Crash Course In Romance" Actress Roh Yoon Seo Refuses To Follow A "Running Man" ... - Latest Tweet by Koreaboo.

Roh Yoon Seo Still NOT Confirmed To Appear In All Of Us Are Dead Season 2

