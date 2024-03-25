Crash Course In Romance co-stars Lee Chae Min and Ryu Da In are dating. Yes, you read that right! Lee Chae Min's agency, Gold Medallist, confirmed the dating rumours and said they are getting to know each other. The agency revealed, 'Lee Chae Min and Ryu Da In started off as close colleagues but developed feelings and are getting to know each other. We hope you look over them with warmth.' For the uninitiated, they first sparked dating rumours after they were spotted in Seoul's Jongno-Gu district. Reportedly, Ryu Da In was wearing Lee Chae Min's jacket in the viral video. Get To Know Lee Chae Min, The New MC For "Music Bank" ...

Music Bank's Lee Chae Min And Actress Ryu Da In Confirm Relationshiphttps://t.co/u0JysSNE3E — Koreaboo (@Koreaboo) March 25, 2024

