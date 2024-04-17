B1A4 Sandeul's manager has been exposed as the culprit behind a hidden camera discovered in musical actress Kim Hwan Hee's dressing room. Kim Hwan Hee, currently starring in Next to Normal, personally reported the finding at the Gangnam Police Station in Seoul on April 9. The camera was cleverly concealed within a sofa and positioned inside the dressing room designated for the cast members of the production. WM Entertainment has terminated the manager responsible for installing the illicit device and pledged full cooperation with law enforcement in any ensuing investigation. Kim Hwan Hee's agency condemned the invasion of privacy, emphasising that such covert acts constitute a criminal offence, particularly in spaces where performers change and shower. As a measure to prioritize Kim Hwan Hee's well-being and safeguard her privacy, her agency announced the suspension of her performance in Next to Normal until suitable security measures are implemented. Queen Of Tears: Kim Soo Hyun-Kim Ji Won's Series Surpasses Gong Yoo's Goblin, Becomes Second Highest-Rated K-Drama In tvN History.

B1A4's Sandeul's Manager Fired

