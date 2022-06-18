B A P's former member Kim Him-chan was recently convicted of sexual assault against two women. This isn't the first time Himchan has had run ins with the law, as he was previously accused of sexual assault as well, back in 2018 by a woman in her twenties. He was also involved in a drunk driving incident. It was reported that he was so drunk, his license could've been revoked on the spot. SEVENTEEN Shares a Special Message for Indian Fans, Says ‘We’ll Bring Our Best Performances to You the First Chance We Get’.

View tweet:

Former B.A.P Member Himchan, Convicted Of Sexual Assault, To Hold Fan Events In Tokyohttps://t.co/qAkZUCgS3F — Koreaboo (@Koreaboo) June 17, 2022

