BLACKPINK member Jennie is set to launch a new solo album in June. Korean media reports on March 31 (KST) confirmed her comeback plans. Currently, she's dedicated to album production and planning solo activities. Notably, Jennie debuted solo with "Solo" in November 2018 and dropped "You & Me" in October 2023. The latest one will mark her first music project since establishing her personal company, OA (Odd Atelier), in December. BLACKPINK’s Jennie and Matt Champion Collaborate for a Sweet Love Song, Duo Shares Demo Clip on Instagram! (Watch Video).

BlLACKPINK's Jennie Releasing Her NEW Solo Album In June?

