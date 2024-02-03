Blackpink's Jisoo, Dior Beauty's global ambassador, dazzles in her latest photoshoot. Posing in chic outfits, she exudes style and elegance. The K-pop star captivates in a white one-shoulder shirt dress and black skirt, showcasing various glamorous looks in other photos. What sets this shoot apart is Jisoo's enchanting presence with flowers, emanating a complete floral vibe. Explore her breathtaking photos for a wow-worthy experience! BLACKPINK's Jisoo Turns 29! K-pop Singer Treats Fans with Adorable Birthday Snapshot On Insta.

Blackpink's Jisoo's Instagram Post

