BLACKPINK have been nominated in the category for Best International Group for the 2023 BRIT Awards. They will be up against other groups like Drake and 21 Savage, First Aid Kit, Fontaines D.C., and Gabriels. This makes BLACKPINK the only K-pop act to be nominated for this year's awards, and also the first female K-pop act to receive a BRITs nomination. BLACKPINK Becomes First K-Pop Group To Headline Coachella.

View All Nominees Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)