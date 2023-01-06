BLACPINK have had a great 2022 with the release of their album Born Pink. Now they will be making history by becoming the first k-pop group to headline Coachella. Not only that, the girls' DDU-DU DDU-DU mv on YouTube has also reached 2 billion views, making it the first k-pop video to do so. ITZY Yuna's Favorite BLACKPINK Song Shocks Her Members; Find Out What It Is.

BLACKPINK is set to make history as the first K-pop group to headline Coachella. pic.twitter.com/cUMEI77DRt — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 6, 2023

