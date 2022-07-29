The latest episode of IU’s Palette featured BTS’ j-hope as a surprise guest and fans cannot keep calm. This collab was not at all anticipated, and so netizens were on cloud nine after seeing it finally happen. Right from talking about similarities in their careers to singing to each other's songs, IU And BTS’s j-Hope gelled quite well on the show. BTS' J-Hope Takes a Trip Down Memory Lane As He Shares Throwback Pictures of Old Hand-Written Letter From Jimin, 2012 Eminem Concert Tickets & Much More!

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)