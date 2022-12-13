J-hope took to Instagram and shared photos of the dinner he had with Jin and the time two of them spent before he left to fulfill his military duties. The two took pictures in black and white and in the caption he wrote "Be healthy and happy bro!!! I love you!!!". BTS Says Goodbye to Their Jin ‘Hyung’ As He Leaves for the Military.

View Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jhope (@uarmyhope)

