Today marks J-Hope's 30th birthday, according to Korean Standard Time. After completing his military service, he's preparing for an exciting release. Last year, he revealed on Suga's SUCHWITA drinking show that he would be releasing a new documentary titled Hope on the Street in 2024. BigHit released the teaser on X and wrote, "<HOPE ON THE STREET> 2024. 03. COMING SOON." Set to release in March 2024, this documentary will dive into J-Hope's life, highlighting his dance and personal story. He's keen to showcase the dance scene worldwide, promising fans an insider's look into his journey. BTS’ J-Hope Steps Out in Style Decked Up in a Tee and Denim Jacket Ahead of His 30th Birthday (View Pic).

Watch Hope On The Street Teaser

