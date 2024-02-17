K-pop superband BTS member J-Hope, ahead of his 30th birthday on Sunday, took time out and stepped out to share a picture of himself. J-Hope, currently serving in the South Korean military, shared three pictures on his Instagram stories from his outing on Saturday. BTS' J-hope Bids Farewell to 2023, Surprises Fans with Video of Jimin Shaving His Head – WATCH.

J-Hope's Instagram Stories

J-Hope's Instagram Story

J-Hope's Instagram Story

J-Hope's Instagram Story

In the images, a poster of him was put on a pole with two pictures of the rapper. It had “Happy J-Hope Day” written on it. Another poster with the same caption was seen. The third picture showed the rapper, who was seen wearing a white T-shirt paired with a denim jacket, a mask and a cap.

He is standing next to a glass window with his poster. J-Hope started his mandatory military service in April 2023. BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, is a septet. It comprises Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. The band was formed in 2010. Their ever-burgeoning fanbase is called ‘ARMY’.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 17, 2024 04:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).