Jimin will be releasing his new album titled FACE on March 24, at 1 pm KST. Jimin surprised ARMYs with the announcement of his new album, and BigHit released a statement confirming the news. In their statement, they said "FACE is all about Jimin facing himself head-on as he gets ready for his next step as a solo artist. Jimin will see the fans through various activities including the “FACE” release, so we ask for your continued interest and support for Jimin’s first official solo activity."

Watch FACE Announcement Video Here:

