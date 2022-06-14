With BTS' 9th Anniversary being on June 13, the band and their fans celebrated the day by sharing many of the band's older clips and photos from their debut days. Recently a clip of Jin and Jimin has been making its rounds on Twitter as the duo can be seen chaotically celebrating the band's second anniversary. Armys found the video hilarious and many want the band to do a reaction to it or re-enact the video again. WATCH: BTS Surprises ARMY By Sharing Behind-The-Scenes Moments From Making of Music Video 'My Universe'.

View tweet below:

7 years ago, today, Jin and Jimin celebrating their 2nd anniversary @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/7HBj9n9r3m — BTS Through Years⁷ (@btsthroughyears) June 13, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)