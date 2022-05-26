BTS members have been known for their dynamic live performances and unique tracks that we can't resist humming. But the band's behind-the-scenes moments are as adorable as the boys! Recently BANGTANTV on YouTube treated ARMY with an entertaining video from the making of the music video "My Universe". All the seven talented members of the group were seen practising and giving their best for the shoot in the clip. In between, the boys also confessed and revealed many things about the track! BTS: CBSE Class 9th’s Exam Paper Reportedly Includes Comprehension on K-Pop Band, Leaves Army Elated!

Watch And Enjoy!

WATCH: Official Video Of Song 'My Universe'

