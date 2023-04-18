South Korean singer, Jungkook, who happens to be part of super popular boy band BTS is making headlines for good reason. Well, as revealed by Seoul National University Children’s Hospital, Jungkook has donated 1 billion won (approximately $758,990) to the hospital for the treatment of child patients, which will help families. Indeed, this step by Jungkook will make ARMY proud. BTS J-Hope Military Service: K-Pop Rapper Pens Goodbye Note for Fans Before Military Enlistment, Says ‘I Will Have A Good Trip’ (View Post).

Jungkook Donates to Children's Hospital:

