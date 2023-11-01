Calm down, ARMY, we have great news for you. BTS' young maknae has dropped the teaser of his upcoming track 'Standing Next to You' from his debut solo album GOLDEN. Jungkook was spotted in a new look. The singer could be seen wearing formals in some shots, and in some others, he is wearing a sleeveless coat. The full track will release on November 3, 1 PM KST. Speaking about the album, it also features other songs such as '3D', 'Seven' (featuring Latto) - explicit version and clean version, 'Closer to You' (featuring Major Lazer), 'Yes or No,' 'Please Don't Change' (featuring DJ Snake), 'Hate You,' 'Somebody,' 'Too Sad to Dance,' and 'Shot Glass of Tears.' . The album will contain 11 tracks, with Standing Next To You serving as the title track. BTS’ Jungkook Goes Shirtless Underneath Oversized White Blazer in Latest TikTok Video for Upcoming Single '3D' Feat Jack Harlow! - WATCH.

Check Out The Teaser Here:

Jungkook drops the music video teaser to ‘Standing Next to You.’ Out this Friday. pic.twitter.com/9bYyZcBliu — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 1, 2023

