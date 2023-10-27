We have good news for you ARMYs! BTS member Jungkook's first solo album, "GOLDEN," is set to be released on November 3. Ahead of its release, BIGHIT Music has announced that the remix versions of "Seven (ft. Latto) - David Guetta Remix" (French DJ and producer David Guetta) and "3D (ft. Jack Harlow) - MK Remix" (Detroit-born DJ and producer MK (Marc Kinchen) will drop on October 30. The South Korean music label shared a lengthy note along with album covers and unveiled these remix versions of the songs. They expressed their gratitude, saying, "We hope you enjoy these remix tracks as you eagerly await the release of 'GOLDEN.'" BTS Jungkook Grooves to LE SSERAFIM’s New Track ‘Perfect Night’ in Latest TikTok Video – WATCH.

Check Out The Post Regarding Jungkook's Music:

Jungkook's "Seven (ft. Latto) - David Guetta Remix)" and 3D (ft. Jack Harlow) - MK Remix)" will be released next Monday, October 30th at 1PM KST 1. Seven (feat. Latto) - David Guetta Remix⁰This remix, skillfully crafted by the French DJ and producer David Guetta, transforms the… pic.twitter.com/UcQQUDD2q7 — BTS Charts & Awards (@btschartmaster) October 27, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)